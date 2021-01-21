UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Evacuated As Storm Christoph Hits Wales, England - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:46 PM

Thousands Evacuated as Storm Christoph Hits Wales, England - Emergency Services

Hundreds of households in the United Kingdom's coastal cities, including those in England and Wales, were evacuated as Storm Christoph brought widespread flooding across the island nations, the emergency services said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Hundreds of households in the United Kingdom's coastal cities, including those in England and Wales, were evacuated as Storm Christoph brought widespread flooding across the island nations, the emergency services said on Thursday.

Strong winds and heavy rain followed by snow showers damaged power lines in some areas. The water level in some rivers reached critical levels, according to the Environment Agency.

"There are a significant number of #flood warnings across England due to heavy rain," the agency wrote on Twitter.

The emergency services were scrambled to protect the Wrexham warehouse in northeastern Wales, which is filled with AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.

Residents of northern England are advised to stay indoors. Trains connecting the English cities of Manchester and Liverpool, as well as York and Leeds, have been canceled.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the storm has also reached London. Parts of the UK experienced up to 24 hours of torrential rainfall by Wednesday morning and 58 flood warnings, as well as over 180 flood alerts.

The Meteorological Office has warned that Storm Christoph could result in 8 inches of rain falling over high ground in the Pennines and Peak District in England.

Related Topics

Storm Snow Flood Water Twitter London Liverpool York Leeds Manchester Wales United Kingdom Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anuskha, Kohli make first appearance since birth o ..

23 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Agri deptt starts action against profiteers of ure ..

2 minutes ago

Journalist looted, injured in robbery in hyderabad

2 minutes ago

New signed Confucius classroom facilitates Pakista ..

2 minutes ago

Murder case lodged against four PHP officials

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.