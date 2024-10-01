Thousands Evacuated As Super Typhoon Krathon Approaches Taiwan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Kaohsiung, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Taiwan closed schools and evacuated thousands of people in the south of the island Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Super Typhoon Krathon as the president warned it was likely cause "catastrophic damage".
Krathon, packing sustained winds of 198 kilometres per hour (123 miles per hour) -- equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane -- and gusts of up to 245 kph was expected to make landfall Tuesday near the major port city of Kaohsiung.
Offices and schools were closed across southern and eastern Taiwan and the interior ministry said more than 7,700 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas as a precaution.
President Lai Ching-te warned Krathon could "inevitably cause catastrophic damage".
"The path of Krathon is relatively rare, entering from the south and exiting from the east. Therefore we must be particularly vigilant," he said at a government briefing.
Nearly 40,000 troops were on standby for relief missions, the defence ministry said.
Dozens of international and domestic flights have been cancelled.
In southern Kaohsiung where the typhoon was forecast to make landfall, residents filled sand bags and erected barriers around their homes for flood protection and taped windows.
Coast guard officers patrolling the nearby popular tourist beauty spot of Sizihwan Bay told people to stay away as powerful waves pounded the coast.
Retiree Ou Rui-yao, who was birdwatching in the area, said he had made preparations at home such as putting up flood barriers.
"We need to be very careful as this typhoon must be very strong," said Ou, 82.
"Since the tide is high, we have put up water barriers," he said.
"For the whole of Taiwan, we can't underestimate this typhoon."
The typhoon was around 230 kilometres south-southwest of Kaohsiung at 11:00 am (0300 GMT), the Central Weather Administration said.
The storm was approaching Taiwan after pounding a remote group of Philippine islands, where it cut power and communications and damaged "many" houses, according to the local mayor.
The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday nearly 1,800 people had been evacuated, around half in the Batanes islands near southern Taiwan.
Taiwan's coast guard said a Barbadian ship, "Blue Lagoon," at sea off the southeast city of Taitung was taking on water and tilting over due to the storm, with its 19 crew waiting to be airlifted to safety when conditions permitted.
Across Taiwan, 15 typhoon-related minor injuries were reported as of Tuesday, authorities said without providing details.
In Taitung, where the typhoon has brought heavy rains and waves of up to seven metres (23 feet), a man was sent to hospital after his truck was hit by a huge falling rock as he was driving along a mountainous route, local media said.
Typhoons are common around the region at this time of year.
However, a recent study showed that they are increasingly forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate change.
Recent Stories
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
More Stories From World
-
French PM seeks to firm fragile position with policy speech2 minutes ago
-
Vinicius taking control as holders Madrid face Lille12 minutes ago
-
With 130 dead from Hurricane Helene, Biden defends US government response32 minutes ago
-
Champions League can put Asian women's football on map, say players42 minutes ago
-
Kenya airport whistleblower fears for his life42 minutes ago
-
Bologna living the dream with Champions League clash at Liverpool52 minutes ago
-
Award-winning Cambodian journalist arrested1 hour ago
-
Sheinbaum to take office as Mexico's first woman president1 hour ago
-
Baseball great Pete Rose dead at 83: team1 hour ago
-
US port officials gird for strike despite last-minute bargaining1 hour ago
-
Long-delayed cruise leaves Belfast after four months1 hour ago
-
Jimmy Carter centennial: A US president turns 1001 hour ago