Thousands Evacuated In Athens Suburb As Wildfires Spread - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Thousands of people were evacuated in the Greek capital Varibobi suburb, as intense wildfire threatens homes and livelihood in a country struggling to contain the worst heatwave in the last 30 years, Greek media reported Thursday.

The fire already burnt down more than 100 houses and businesses, cars, and livestock.

On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the suburb, expressing relief that there was no loss of life due to the fire. The prime minister also promised that houses and infrastructure damaged from the fire, will be rebuilt and the Greek state will make "maximum" efforts in order to promptly compensate people whose properties were damaged or lost.

Meanwhile, Thursday is another day with many wildfires in the country. Reports indicate that large wildfires are currently burning in the Peloponnese threatening Ancient Olympia, the home of the first Olympic Games, in Evia Island, in northern Greece, and in the Macedonia region, among others.

Sweden, France and Cyprus are sending help to the country in response to Greece's request via the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.  France is sending 81 firefighters and Sweden is sending 2 airplanes. Cyprus has already sent two airplanes and a team of firefighters to assist their Greek colleagues in their firefighting efforts.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean and Balkan regions are experienced a severe heatwave last week. Temperatures are rising to 44 C (111.2 F) which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks. 

