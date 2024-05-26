Thousands Flee As Cyclone Heads Towards Bangladesh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Patuakhali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Tens of thousands of Bangladeshis left their coastal villages Sunday for concrete storm shelters further inland as the low-lying nation prepared for the expected landfall of an intense cyclone, officials said.
Cyclone Remal is set to hit the southern coast and parts of neighbouring India on Sunday evening, with Bangladesh's weather department predicting crashing waves and howling gales with gusts of up to 130 kilometres (81 miles) per hour.
Cyclones have killed hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh in recent decades, but the number of superstorms hitting its low-lying, densely populated coast have increased sharply -- from one a year to as many as three -- due to the impact of climate change.
"The cyclone could unleash a storm surge of up to 12 feet (four meters) above normal astronomical tide, which can be dangerous," senior weather official Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told AFP.
Most of Bangladesh's coastal areas are a metre or two above sea level and high storm surges can devastate villages.
Authorities have raised the danger signal to its highest level, warning fishermen against going to the sea and triggering an evacuation order for those in at-risk areas.
