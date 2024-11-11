Thousands Flee As Fourth Major Storm In A Month Hits Philippines
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Thousands of people sought shelter, ports were shut down and landslides blocked mountain roads in the Philippines on Monday, as the disaster-weary nation was struck by a fourth cyclone in less than a month.
Typhoon Toraji hit near Dilasag town, about 220 kilometres (140 miles) northeast of the capital in the morning, the national weather agency said.
"We're getting hit with strong winds and heavy rain. Some trees are being toppled and power has been cut since yesterday," Merwina Pableo, civil defence chief of Dinalungan town near Dilasag, told AFP.
No casualties have been reported 11 hours after the typhoon ploughed through the mountainous interior of the main island of Luzon, provincial rescuers told AFP.
They said at least 8,000 people were moved from coastal areas as well as flood and landslide-prone areas in the provinces of Aurora, Isabela, Ifugao, and Mountain Province.
In all, the government ordered 2,500 villages to be evacuated on Sunday, though the national disaster office does not have the total number of evacuees as of Monday.
The typhoon weakened slightly as it hit the Luzon mountain ranges and was headed for Abra and Ilocos Sur provinces at 120 kilometres (75 miles) an hour before it is forecast to exit in the South China Sea overnight Monday, the national weather service said.
Landslides induced by heavy rain buried three key roads in the Cordillera mountain range, a civil defence official told AFP.
A passenger ferry ran aground in rough seas off the central island of Romblon but the 156 passengers and 38 crew members were rescued unharmed, the coast guard said.
The national weather agency had warned of severe winds and "intense to torrential" rainfall exceeding 200 millimetres (eight inches) over a 24-hour period across the north of the country.
In the landfall area of Dilasag, school teacher Glenn Balanag, 31, filmed the onslaught of the howling 130 kilometres (80 miles) an hour winds, which violently shook coconut trees around his rural home.
"Big trees are falling and we heard the roofs of some houses were damaged. The rain is continuing and a river nearby is rising," he told AFP.
- Stranded -
There was also a "moderate to high risk of a storm surge" -- giant waves up to three metres (10 feet) high on the north coast until Tuesday, it added.
Schools and government offices were shut in areas expected to be hit hardest by the latest typhoon.
Nearly 700 passengers were stranded at ports on or near the typhoon's path, according to a coast guard tally on Monday, with the weather service warning that "sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels".
Aurora provincial disaster response chief Elson Egargue told AFP he pushed out crews to clear roads after Toraji left the province in the early afternoon.
After Toraji, a tropical depression could also potentially strike the region as early as Thursday night, weather forecaster Veronica Torres told AFP.
Tropical Storm Man-yi, currently east of Guam, may also threaten the Philippines next week, she added.
Toraji came on the heels of three cyclones in less than a month that killed 159 people.
On Thursday, Typhoon Yinxing slammed into the country's north coast, damaging houses and buildings.
A 12-year-old girl was crushed to death in one incident.
Before that, Severe Tropical Storm Trami and Super Typhoon Kong-rey together left 158 people dead, the national disaster agency said, with most of that tally attributed to Trami.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Court rejects US-Russian woman's appeal against 'treason' sentence21 minutes ago
-
Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros21 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge, bitcoin hits record high31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
PM meets Saudi Investment Minister1 hour ago
-
Beijing plans to expand scale of medical device industry1 hour ago
-
Mongolia exports nearly 66 mln tons of coal in first 10 months1 hour ago
-
Experts call for globally coordinated response for green economic transition2 hours ago
-
Mauritius PM concedes defeat in legislative poll2 hours ago
-
Ukraine issues air alerts after Russian strikes kill six2 hours ago
-
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo2 hours ago
-
UK universities face funding 'crunch' as foreign students go elsewhere2 hours ago