Thousands Flee As Typhoon Usagi Hits North Of Philippines
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Typhoon Usagi slammed into the Philippines' already disaster-ravaged north on Thursday, as authorities rushed to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas.
Usagi made landfall in the town of Baggao in Cagayan province at 0530 GMT with winds of 175 kilometres (109 miles) an hour, the national weather service said -- the fifth storm to strike the country in just three weeks.
The brutal wave of weather disasters has already killed 159 people and prompted the United Nations to request $32.9 million in aid for the worst-affected regions.
The national weather agency had initially raised its highest storm alert, but downgraded to its second-highest as Usagi made landfall.
It said the winds could cause "considerable damage to structures of light materials", moderate damage even to structures otherwise considered "low-risk", and uproot large trees within the next 12 hours.
"Intense to torrential rain" and potentially "life-threatening" coastal waves of up to three metres (nine feet) were also forecast over two days.
Recent Stories
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
More Stories From World
-
Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north of Philippines2 minutes ago
-
Strike hits south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV2 minutes ago
-
Greece's ambitious 'smart city' by the sea takes shape32 minutes ago
-
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publishers34 minutes ago
-
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Saeed34 minutes ago
-
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insights on Cosmic Evoluti ..34 minutes ago
-
Critics quiet as Gabon to vote on junta-backed constitution42 minutes ago
-
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror42 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan launch new BRI joint laboratory to tackle health & food safety challenges52 minutes ago
-
Somber swan song for Biden in South America2 hours ago
-
'Interior Chinatown' satirizes Asian roles in Hollywood... and beyond screen2 hours ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department2 hours ago