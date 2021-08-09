Thousands Flee Homes as Wildfires Engulf Greek Island - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Thousands of people were forced to evacuate by sea, leaving their properties behind in the north of the Greek Island of Evia, as intense wildfires threatened to wipe out villages and resorts in the area, Greek media reported on Monday.

Throughout the weekend, small ferry boats were used to transfer residents of the area and tourists from local resorts across the Euripus Strait. A 40-minute ferry trip to the Greek mainland was often the only way to evacuate, as raging wildfires block main roads from the coastal cities to the island's interior. The most affected areas are the coastal cities of Rovies and Limni as well as the beach resort of Pefki, all located in the northernmost region of the island known for its pine trees, according to ANA-MPA news agency.

"There are still many active fronts and we are trying to fight them. The situation is getting better but still, this can change at any moment," the deputy governor of the Evia region, Giorgos Kelaiditis, said in comments broadcast by Greek SKAI.

The area needs more firefighting resources as there is always the risk that fire could escalate, become uncontrollable and threaten more settlements, the deputy governor added.

Greece has been struggling with severe wildfires for seven consecutive days, as a result of the intense heatwave that hit the country last week with temperatures soaring up to 43 C (109.4 F). More than 650,000 acres of forests have turned to ash within a week, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

Many countries are helping Greece fight the fire, with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announcing last night an additional dispatch of 160 firefighters and more than 50 vehicles to assist in putting out the intense blaze.