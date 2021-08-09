UrduPoint.com

Thousands Flee Homes As Wildfires Engulf Greek Island - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Thousands Flee Homes as Wildfires Engulf Greek Island - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Thousands of people were forced to evacuate by sea, leaving their properties behind in the north of the Greek Island of Evia, as intense wildfires threatened to wipe out villages and resorts in the area, Greek media reported on Monday.

Throughout the weekend, small ferry boats were used to transfer residents of the area and tourists from local resorts across the Euripus Strait. A 40-minute ferry trip to the Greek mainland was often the only way to evacuate, as raging wildfires block main roads from the coastal cities to the island's interior. The most affected areas are the coastal cities of Rovies and Limni as well as the beach resort of Pefki, all located in the northernmost region of the island known for its pine trees, according to ANA-MPA news agency.

"There are still many active fronts and we are trying to fight them. The situation is getting better but still, this can change at any moment," the deputy governor of the Evia region, Giorgos Kelaiditis, said in comments broadcast by Greek SKAI.

The area needs more firefighting resources as there is always the risk that fire could escalate, become uncontrollable and threaten more settlements, the deputy governor added.

Greece has been struggling with severe wildfires for seven consecutive days, as a result of the intense heatwave that hit the country last week with temperatures soaring up to 43 C (109.4 F). More than 650,000 acres of forests have turned to ash within a week, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

Many countries are helping Greece fight the fire, with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announcing last night an additional dispatch of 160 firefighters and more than 50 vehicles to assist in putting out the intense blaze.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Interior Minister Threatened Vehicles Athens Greece Media All From

Recent Stories

Anupam Shyam passes away

Anupam Shyam passes away

15 seconds ago
 UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds works ..

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds workshop on “First Science into A ..

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

15 minutes ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

16 minutes ago
 PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakista ..

PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship interns ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.