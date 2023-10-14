Open Menu

Thousands Flee North Gaza After Israel Evacuation Warning

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Thousands of Palestinians fled Saturday to southern Gaza seeking refuge after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that nearly a week of fierce bombardment was "just the beginning" as Israel seeks to retaliate against Hamas after their fighters killed more than 1,300 a week ago.

Israeli ground forces made "localised" raids into Gaza in the past 24 hours "to cleanse the area of terrorists and weaponry" and try to find "missing persons", the army said.

Most of those killed when militant fighters burst through the heavily militarised border into Israel last Saturday were civilians, in an attack compared to 9/11 in the United States.

