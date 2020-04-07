UrduPoint.com
Thousands Flock To Leave Wuhan As Outbound Travel Ban Ends

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:54 PM

Thousands of travellers flocked to catch trains leaving Wuhan early on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, as authorities lifted a ban on outbound travel from the hard-hit city where the global coronavirus pandemic first emerged

Wuhan, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Thousands of travellers flocked to catch trains leaving Wuhan early on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, as authorities lifted a ban on outbound travel from the hard-hit city where the global coronavirus pandemic first emerged.

The previously scheduled removal of the ban at midnight (1600 GMT Tuesday) ends more than two months of isolation that began when the government imposed an unprecedented lockdown in late January in an ultimately failed bid to contain the contagion.

