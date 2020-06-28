UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Gather For Black Lives Matter Protest In Aurora Over Death Of McClain - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:50 AM

Thousands Gather For Black Lives Matter Protest in Aurora Over Death of McClain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the Aurora municipality in the US state of Colorado, protesting against racial injustice and expressing solidarity with the death of 23-year-old African-American Elijah McClain, local media report.

Earlier this week, Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered the state attorney general to investigate the case of Elijah McClain, who died after a confrontation with Aurora police in August 2019. The case drew renewed attention amid Black Lives Matter protests that began after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in May.

Thousands of people gathered in Aurora's municipal center on Saturday, calling for justice for McClain. No injuries or arrested were reported but a local highway was shut down during the day, The Denver Post reported on Saturday. People were holding signs saying "My Life Matters," "No Justice, No Peace," and "The Violence Needs to Stop.

"

According to the newspaper, the Saturday protest was organized by the Denver chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The Aurora Police Department said ahead of the protest that it supported a peaceful demonstration over the tragic loss of Elijah McClain.

"Unfortunately, we know outsiders may be in attendance to hijack the intended message today by being destructive and wreaking havoc upon a community they do not live nor work in," Aurora police said in a statement.

On Friday, US Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department was forming a task force to counter anti-government extremists that have become active amid protests against police brutality and racial discrimination in the US.

According to Barr, in recent weeks, anti-government extremists have undermined peaceful protests, attacked police officers, governments officials, destroyed public and private property, and threatened innocent people.

Related Topics

Protest Police Governor Threatened Died George Aurora Denver May August 2019 Post Media

Recent Stories

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

4 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

5 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

6 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

8 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.