Thousands gather for Navalny funeral as Kremlin warns against protests

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Thousands of mourners gathered near a church in southern Moscow on Friday, braving the prospect of arrest to pay their respects to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at his funeral.

The ceremony comes two weeks after Navalny died in an Arctic prison. His supporters accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering his top critic and of trying to prevent him from having a dignified public burial.

The Kremlin, which has denied involvement in Navalny's death, warned against "unauthorised" protests around the funeral.

Some mourners shouted "Navalny" as his coffin arrived at the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church in Maryino, where the service will be held.

The French and German ambassadors were in the crowd, as were some of Russia's last free independent politicians.

"People like him shouldn't be dying: honest and principled, willing to sacrifice themselves," said one mourner, Anna Stepanova, outside the church.

Fences had been put up around the building, but the passage was left open despite a heavy law enforcement presence and anti-riot police trucks.

"What are they afraid of? Why so many cars?" Stepanova said.

"They are so afraid themselves," she said. "The people who came here, they are not scared. Alexei wasn't either."

- 'Nothing to say' -

The burial is scheduled to take place at the Borisovo cemetery, a short walk from the banks of the Moskva River, at 1300 GMT.

"Any unauthorised gatherings will be in violation of the law and those who participate in them will be held responsible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to TASS.