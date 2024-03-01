Open Menu

Thousands Gather For Navalny Funeral As Kremlin Warns Against Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Thousands gather for Navalny funeral as Kremlin warns against protests

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Thousands of mourners gathered near a church in southern Moscow on Friday, braving the prospect of arrest to pay their respects to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at his funeral.

The ceremony comes two weeks after Navalny died in an Arctic prison. His supporters accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering his top critic and of trying to prevent him from having a dignified public burial.

The Kremlin, which has denied involvement in Navalny's death, warned against "unauthorised" protests around the funeral.

Some mourners shouted "Navalny" as his coffin arrived at the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church in Maryino, where the service will be held.

The French and German ambassadors were in the crowd, as were some of Russia's last free independent politicians.

"People like him shouldn't be dying: honest and principled, willing to sacrifice themselves," said one mourner, Anna Stepanova, outside the church.

Fences had been put up around the building, but the passage was left open despite a heavy law enforcement presence and anti-riot police trucks.

"What are they afraid of? Why so many cars?" Stepanova said.

"They are so afraid themselves," she said. "The people who came here, they are not scared. Alexei wasn't either."

- 'Nothing to say' -

The burial is scheduled to take place at the Borisovo cemetery, a short walk from the banks of the Moskva River, at 1300 GMT.

"Any unauthorised gatherings will be in violation of the law and those who participate in them will be held responsible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to TASS.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia German Died Vladimir Putin God Church From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker Na ..

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly

5 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

3 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

4 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

5 hours ago
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

17 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

18 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

18 hours ago

More Stories From World