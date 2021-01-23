Thousands Gather for Opposition Protest Close to Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Some 4,000 protesters gathered in Moscow's Pushkinskaya Square, about a mile north of the Kremlin, on Saturday, police told Sputnik.

"Around 4,000 people have gathered in Pushkin Square in Moscow for an unsanctioned event," the police said.

Nationwide protests were called after jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny was detained last Sunday upon arrival from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning. The 44-year-old was placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.