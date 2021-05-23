UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Gather In Central Tel Aviv In Support Of Peace With Palestine - NGO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Thousands Gather in Central Tel Aviv in Support of Peace With Palestine - NGO

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) A rally in support of peace and Palestinian-Jewish partnership has been taking place in the center of Tel Aviv, the Shalom Achshav (Peace Now) human rights organization advocating for a peaceful two-state resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict said on Saturday.

"In Tel Aviv, just now, thousands of us are raising our voices: Yes to equality, yes to Palestinian- Jewish partnership, Yes to peace," the NGO posted on Twitter.

The police could not provide information on the exact number of participants.

"We do not have any information, as everything there is completely in order," Michael Zingerman, Israeli police spokesman, told Sputnik in response to the inquiry.

Israeli media reported that several thousand people gathered in the square in front of the Habima Theater in central Tel Aviv. Among those who addressed the demonstrators were writer David Grossman, politicians representing leftist and Arab parties of Israel. The protesters called for a full-fledged peace deal with Palestine.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Israel Palestine Twitter David Jew Media Arab

Recent Stories

Emirati knights secure silverware in FEI Endurance ..

46 minutes ago

185,815 persons vaccinated against corona

1 hour ago

Dist admin reviews rates of daily use commodities

1 hour ago

Land worth Rs.10 million retrieved

1 hour ago

All resources being used against dengue: MPA

1 hour ago

RD Congo's Nyiragongo volcano flares up

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.