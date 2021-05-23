Thousands Gather in Central Tel Aviv in Support of Peace With Palestine - NGO

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) A rally in support of peace and Palestinian-Jewish partnership has been taking place in the center of Tel Aviv, the Shalom Achshav (Peace Now) human rights organization advocating for a peaceful two-state resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict said on Saturday.

"In Tel Aviv, just now, thousands of us are raising our voices: Yes to equality, yes to Palestinian- Jewish partnership, Yes to peace," the NGO posted on Twitter.

The police could not provide information on the exact number of participants.

"We do not have any information, as everything there is completely in order," Michael Zingerman, Israeli police spokesman, told Sputnik in response to the inquiry.

Israeli media reported that several thousand people gathered in the square in front of the Habima Theater in central Tel Aviv. Among those who addressed the demonstrators were writer David Grossman, politicians representing leftist and Arab parties of Israel. The protesters called for a full-fledged peace deal with Palestine.