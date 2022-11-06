Thousands Gather in England to Burn Effigy of Liz Truss on Guy Fawkes Night - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Thousands of people gathered in the town of Edenbridge in England on Saturday to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night, also known as Bonfire Night, and set ablaze a giant effigy of former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, UK media reported on Sunday.

For more than 20 years, Edenbridge picks a public figure to ridicule at the annual celebration, which commemorates the failed 1605 plot to blow up the Parliament and King James I. In previous years, the effigies of Truss's predecessor, Boris Johnson, former US President Donald Trump and former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein went up in flames in Edenbridge, the Independent reported.

According to the newspaper, a 11-meter-high (36-feet-high) structure showed Truss holding a cardboard box with a copy of her mini-budget plan, which triggered much criticism at the time and pushed Truss to step down, and a copy of the Guinness Book of Records, hinting at her record as the shortest-serving UK prime minister.

The box also contained a "Make Britain Great Again" red cap along with a check for 115,000 Pounds ($127,000) per year that Truss is entitled to for the rest of her life after just 44 days in office.

The famous lettuce, which outlasted Truss, was sitting on the shoulder of the effigy. In mid-October, UK tabloid Daily Star launched a live stream on YouTube of the "race" between Truss and the lettuce, with bookies offering to bet whether she would step down as prime minister in 35 days ” the time it takes one to rot.

Guy Fawkes Night is celebrated annually on November 5 in commemoration of the events of 1605, when the members of the Gunpowder Plot, including Guy Fawkes himself, attempted to blow up the House of Lords. During the festivities, Britons hold fireworks displays and burn effigies of the plotter.