Thousands Gather in New York City to Remember George Floyd

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Thousands of New Yorkers are marching from Brooklyn to Manhattan to mark the life and death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody.

Crowds gathered at Cadman Plaza Thursday afternoon and are currently crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, headed to Foley Square in lower Manhattan, surrounded by courthouses.

Protesters are chanting "Justice for George Floyd," whose killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, set off nationwide protests.

The memorial is being held peacefully with participants holding signs like "Black lives matter," "Racism is America's pandemic," and "End police brutality - stop the slaughter," among many others.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the memorial in Brooklyn, encouraging the participants to continue fighting for a peaceful change to counter institutional racism, including in the police.

Many protesters, however, turned their backs on the mayor, chanting "Resign" and "Defund the police."

The New York City memorial was held at the same time with the mourning service that took place at North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, attended by Floyd's family and friends.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, among others.