Thousands Gather in US Capital to Protest Police Brutality, Celebrate MLK 'Dream' Speech

(@FahadShabbir)

Thousands are gathering in the center of the US capital, Washington, DC, on Friday to protest against racially motivated police brutality, reinforcing the message ahead of the Presidential election and rooting the Black Lives Matter movement in a centuries-long fight for emancipation of communities of color

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Thousands are gathering in the center of the US capital, Washington, DC, on Friday to protest against racially motivated police brutality, reinforcing the message ahead of the Presidential election and rooting the Black Lives Matter movement in a centuries-long fight for emancipation of communities of color.

The rally, timed to the 57th anniversary of the anti-segregation March on Washington, is held on the steps of the Abraham Lincoln - the President who abolished slavery - Memorial, where Martin Luther King delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963.

It comes three months since George Floyd's death under the knee of a police officer sparked a nationwide civil rights campaign and a day after President Donald Trump accepted the renomination, starting a final countdown to the election on November 3.

The Black Lives Matter movement has become a major issue in the 2020 US Presidential campaign with the Democratic opposition seen as more sympathetic to protesters' demands while their Republican rivals, including Trump, prefer to focus on the need to counter an upsurge of violence which often tarnishes the movement.

Protests against racial injustice erupted again this week after African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.