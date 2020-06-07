UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Gather Outside White House To Demand Justice For Floyd

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Thousands Gather Outside White House to Demand Justice for Floyd

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Thousands of protesters gathered near Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House in Washington, DC, on Saturday to protest the in-custody death of black American George Floyd, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The protest has been peaceful, with almost all demonstrators carrying a placard and chanting "black lives matter," "no justice ” no peace," and "justice for George Floyd.

"

Organizers of the protest have been handing out bottles of water, medical masks and sanitizers. A limited number of police forces have been deployed to survey the demonstration, with more events expected later in the day.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that she had renamed a section of a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" to honor 46-year-old Floyd who died in police custody in the city of Minneapolis on May 25, sparking nationwide unrest.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Washington White House Died George Lafayette Minneapolis May All From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

8 minutes ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

18 minutes ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

18 minutes ago

SNGPL's I-9 Office sealed after senior officer con ..

18 minutes ago

Next OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Meeting Scheduled ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.