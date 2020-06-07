Thousands Gather Outside White House to Demand Justice for Floyd

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Thousands of protesters gathered near Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House in Washington, DC, on Saturday to protest the in-custody death of black American George Floyd, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The protest has been peaceful, with almost all demonstrators carrying a placard and chanting "black lives matter," "no justice ” no peace," and "justice for George Floyd.

"

Organizers of the protest have been handing out bottles of water, medical masks and sanitizers. A limited number of police forces have been deployed to survey the demonstration, with more events expected later in the day.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that she had renamed a section of a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" to honor 46-year-old Floyd who died in police custody in the city of Minneapolis on May 25, sparking nationwide unrest.