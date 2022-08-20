UrduPoint.com

Thousands Gather To Fete South Africa's New Zulu King

Published August 20, 2022

Thousands gather to fete South Africa's new Zulu king

Nongoma, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa on Saturday for the coronation of a new king in the country's richest and most influential traditional monarchy.

Misuzulu Zulu, 47, is set to succeed his father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year after 50 years in charge but a bitter succession dispute threatens to overshadow the ceremony.

Although the title of king does not bestow executive power, the monarchs wield great moral influence over more than 11 million Zulus, who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa's population.

Men and women in colourful traditional outfits assembled outside the marble palace on the hills of Nongoma, a small town in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu heartland.

Tens of thousands more were expected to arrive throughout the day to honour the new sovereign.

"Today the king will be acknowledged by the whole Zulu Nation," Misuzulu's sister, Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, 46, told AFP.

Yet, an acrimonious family dispute over the throne raged.

On Saturday, a court in Pietermaritzburg was to hear an urgent application by a branch of the royal family to block all ceremonies.

