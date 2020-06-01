Thousands Gathered For Peaceful Protest in US Capital Ahead of Planned Curfew

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Thousands of demonstrators are gathered in Washington DC less than two hours ahead of the planned curfew, police have already used tear gas against the protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The Sunday evening protest in the US capital appears to be the largest George Floyd gathering in DC. The demonstrators have accumulated near the White House, in front of a fence that separates them from the police cordon, and are chanting "Don't shoot."

Many of the demonstrators are holding signs saying "No Justice - No Peace" and "White Silence Is Violence." Some of the protesters threw water bottles and other objects at law enforcement officers who responded by using tear gas, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

Earlier on Sunday, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter that she was imposing a curfew in the US capital starting from late Sunday until Monday morning amid George Floyd protests.

The curfew will come into force starting 11:00 p. m. local time (03:00 GMT on Sunday).

Bowser has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that hundreds of people were gathering in the center of Washington DC on Sunday, most of them concentrated in Lafayette square. The Lafayette square, adjacent to the Presidential residence, is closed for public.

Washington has been participating in nationwide protests against Floyd's demise for the third consecutive day. On Friday and Saturday, there were sporadic clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. Police arrested at least 17 people after the Saturday protests.