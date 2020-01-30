Thousands held in cruise ship in Italy over feared coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Civitavecchia, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 6,000 tourists were under lockdown aboard a cruise ship at an Italian port on Thursday after two Chinese passengers were isolated over fears they could be carrying the coronavirus.

Samples from the two passengers were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to tend to a woman running a fever, the local health authorities said.

Costa Crociere confirmed the ship, carrying some 7,000 people in total including the crew, was in lockdown.

It came as China reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths and global fears deepened over a spread of the disease, with at least 15 countries confirming infections.

Costa said a 54-year old woman from Macau "was placed in solitary confinement in the on-board hospital last night with her travel companion", and the crew was following instructions from the health ministry.

The Costa Smeralda, the company's flagship and the fifth-largest cruise ship in the world, "came from Palma de Mallorca and is currently engaged in one-week cruises in the western Mediterranean," it said.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government was "not worried, but vigilant and cautious".

The couple flew in to Milan from Hong Kong on January 25, before getting on the cruise at Savona in northern Italy, according to Italian media reports.

"The couple's cabin has been isolated and they are in with the doctors," an unnamed passenger was quoted as telling ANSA news agency.

"We're a bit worried of course. No-one is getting on or off the ship apart from the doctors. This holiday risks ending in a nightmare".