Thousands in Australia hold rally in support of Palestine

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Thousands of people in Australia on Saturday held a rally in support of Palestine and called for an immediate end to war in Gaza.

Carrying Palestinian flags and placards reading “I stand with Palestine” and “Stop the war on Gaza,” protesters gathered in Sydney central business district and marched from Town Hall to Belmore Park.

Chants like "Free Palestine" and "Palestine will never die" were heard in abundance, according to the broadcaster.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct.

7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

At least 4,137 Palestinians, including 1,524 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. That figure stands at more than 1,400 in Israel.