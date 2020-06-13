Thousands in Australia March on Race-Related Issues - Reports

Australia on Saturday saw protesters take to the streets in most major cities on the back of the worldwide wave of anti-racism demonstrations, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Australia on Saturday saw protesters take to the streets in most major cities on the back of the worldwide wave of anti-racism demonstrations, media reported.

Thousands gathered and marched in support of the US Black Lives Matter movement and many voiced Australia's troubled history with racism against aboriginal populations, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

People gathered in spite of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's calls to avoid large gatherings to avoid spikes in coronavirus infections in the country.

Thousands could be seen marching in Perth, Brisbane, Darwin and more with placards raising a number of race-related issues, including support for immigrants, ABC live updates showed.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked protests around the country which eventually spread to many parts of the world, decrying police brutality and institutionalized racism.