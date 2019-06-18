UrduPoint.com
Thousands In Istanbul Pray For Ex-Egyptian President Morsi

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:05 PM

Thousands in Istanbul pray for ex-Egyptian president Morsi

Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday for former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi who died a day earlier after collapsing during a Cairo court session

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul on Tuesday for former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi who died a day earlier after collapsing during a Cairo court session.

The prayer called by Turkey's religious authority Diyanet took place in the city's Fatih mosque. Turkey was one of Morsi's key supporters.

