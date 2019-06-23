Thousands Join Gay Pride Parade in Ukrainian Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) A gay pride march wrapped up in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday without major disturbances, the head of the national police said.

"No violations were reported during the parade," Sergii Kniaziev told the 112 Ukraina television channel.

About 2,500 supporters of LGBT rights took part in the March of Equality in Kiev, according to Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovyi.

No one was injured, he added.

Police stopped opponents of the pride parade from attacking the rally, Kiev police chief Andriy Kryschenko said earlier.

Nine people were arrested for bringing excrement which they planned to throw at the pro-LGBT demonstrators.

Foreign diplomats took part in the march. UK Ambassador Judith Gough tweeted she was joined by envoys from the United States, Canada, Germany, Finland, Sweden and Norway.