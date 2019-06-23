UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Join Gay Pride Parade In Ukrainian Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 08:20 PM

Thousands Join Gay Pride Parade in Ukrainian Capital

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) A gay pride march wrapped up in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday without major disturbances, the head of the national police said.

"No violations were reported during the parade," Sergii Kniaziev told the 112 Ukraina television channel.

About 2,500 supporters of LGBT rights took part in the March of Equality in Kiev, according to Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovyi.

No one was injured, he added.

Police stopped opponents of the pride parade from attacking the rally, Kiev police chief Andriy Kryschenko said earlier.

Nine people were arrested for bringing excrement which they planned to throw at the pro-LGBT demonstrators.

Foreign diplomats took part in the march. UK Ambassador Judith Gough tweeted she was joined by envoys from the United States, Canada, Germany, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Related Topics

UK Injured Police Interior Minister Canada Norway Germany Gay Kiev United States Sweden Finland March Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

52 minutes ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

1 hour ago

OIE recommends ADAFSA study to veterinary laborato ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

3 hours ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.