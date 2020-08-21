UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Join Mali Rally To Celebrate Keita's Ouster

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:39 PM

Thousands join Mali rally to celebrate Keita's ouster

Opposition supporters flooded into Bamako's central square on Friday to celebrate the military overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which their leaders hailed as the "victory of the Malian people".

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Opposition supporters flooded into Bamako's central square on Friday to celebrate the military overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which their leaders hailed as the "victory of the Malian people".

Thousands gathered in the capital's Independence Square, the birthplace of a months-long protest movement, many of them draped in Mali's national flag and blasting on vuvuzela horns.

They rallied three days after mutinying troops seized the country's 75-year-old president, forced him to announce his resignation and unveiled a junta that would rule until a "transitional president" takes over.

In contrast to fierce condemnation abroad at the overthrow of an elected leader, many in the rally were jubilant at the change.

It came after months of protests, staged by a loose coalition called the June 5 Movement, that were fuelled by anger at Keita's failure to stem a bloody jihadist insurgency, revive the economy and tackle corruption.

"I am overjoyed! We won. We came here to thank all the people of Mali, because this is the victory of the people," said opposition supporter Mariam Cisse, 38.

Ousmane Diallo, a retired soldier aged 62, said, "We are here to celebrate the victory of the people. Just the victory of the people.

" "IBK has failed," he said, using a common reference to the ousted president by his initials. "The people are victorious." But, he cautioned, "the military should not be thinking now that they can stay in power." Friday's "victory rallies" had initially been scheduled as the latest round of protests to force out Keita by the June 5 Movement, also called the M5-RFP.

The movement -- a loose alliance of parties, religious leaders and grassroots groups -- has given a broad welcome to the president's fall.

Keita, who was elected for a second five-year term in 2018, announced his resignation early Wednesday, saying he had been given no other choice and wanted to avoid bloodshed.

The June 5 Movement, in its first reaction, said it "took note of the (junta's) commitment" for a civilian transition and promised to work with it on "developing a roadmap".

Some of the placards brandished in the rally reflected resentment at perceived foreign interference in Mali's affairs.

One read, "ECOWAS, a union of heads of state serving personal interests," a reference to the 15-nation regional bloc that has led the condemnation of the coup and stands by Keita.

The bloc is to send envoys on Saturday, led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Condemnation Mali Bamako Independence Alliance June 2018 All Opposition

Recent Stories

Joint commission on Iran nuclear deal to meet Sept ..

45 seconds ago

Lavrov Tells Swedish Foreign Minister Imposition o ..

48 seconds ago

Govt performance remains impressive in two years: ..

50 seconds ago

China, Pakistan agree for joint efforts, strategy ..

52 seconds ago

Pre-Production Model of Aurus Komendant SUV to Be ..

32 minutes ago

Farah to be high-profile London Marathon pacemaker ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.