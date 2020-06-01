UrduPoint.com
Thousands Join New US Anti-racism Protests As Trump Vows Crackdown

Authorities imposed curfews in the capital Washington and other major US cities Sunday to prevent fresh rioting after anti-racism protestors again took to the streets to voice their fury at police brutality

As the Trump administration branded instigators of five nights of rioting domestic terrorists, there were more confrontations between protestors and police and fresh outbreaks of looting.

As the Trump administration branded instigators of five nights of rioting domestic terrorists, there were more confrontations between protestors and police and fresh outbreaks of looting.

Local leaders appealed to citizens to give constructive outlet to their rage over the death of an unarmed black man, while night-time curfews were imposed in cities such as Washington, Los Angeles, Houston and Minneapolis, which has been the epicenter of unrest.

The most closely-watched protest was outside the state capitol in Minneapolis' twin city of St. Paul where several thousand people gathered before marching down a highway.

"We have black sons, black brothers, black friends, we don't want them to die. We are tired of this happening, this generation is not having it, we are tired of oppression," said Muna Abdi, a 31-year-old black woman who joined the protest.

"I want to make sure he stays alive," she added in reference to her son aged three.

Hundreds of police and National Guard troops were deployed ahead of the protest.

At one point, some of the protestors who had reached a bridge were forced to run for cover when a truck drove at speed after having apparently breached a barricade.

The driver was later taken to hospital after the protestors hauled him from the vehicle although there were no immediate reports of other casualties.

There were other large-scale protests in cities such as New York, Miami and Washington where riot police lined up outside the White House as the crowds gathered at a nearby park.

Washington's mayor issued a curfew order from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am as a report in the New York Times said that President Donald Trump had been rushed by Secret Service agents into an underground bunker at the White House on Friday night during another protest.

