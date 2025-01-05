Thousands Line Suriname Streets In Homage To Late Dictator Bouterse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Paramaribo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Thousands of people lined the streets of Suriname's capital Saturday for the funeral procession of Desi Bouterse, who led the country both as a coup leader and elected president before dying as a fugitive from justice.
The government of the former Dutch colony had ruled out a state funeral for Bouterse, who was sentenced in 2023 to 20 years in prison over the killing of opposition members in 1982.
He went into hiding rather than report to prison, and died late last month of liver failure at age 79.
The hearse carrying the uniformed body of the former president led a solemn cortege through Paramaribo, joined informally by cars, buses and motorcycles as it headed first to his residence and then to the headquarters of his National Democratic Party (NDP) for a memorial service.
Bouterse's closest supporters, also in military uniform, followed on foot.
His body was cremated later Saturday in a private ceremony.
Even while on the run from the law, Bouterse remained popular among segments of the poor and working class for his policies introducing universal school meals, free health care and a minimum wage.
Admirers gathered Friday evening at the NDP headquarters, many wearing the party's colors of purple and white, to sing, pray and remember the late president.
"Papa Bouta, I love you," shouted Dennis Keyzer, a party supporter. "We want Papa Bouta!"
- No state funeral -
While the government of President Chan Santokhi had ruled out a state funeral, flags were flown at half-staff at government buildings including the presidential palace.
Bouterse first came to power as a young army sergeant major after a coup in 1980, five years after Suriname, on the northeastern coast of South America, gained independence following three centuries of Dutch occupation and rule.
International pressure forced him to step down after seven years, but he returned after a second coup in 1990.
Bouterse left a year later, then was elected president in 2010 and governed for a decade.
In December 2023, Bouterse lost an appeal against a 20-year prison sentence for the 1982 execution of political opponents.
He was in hiding at an undisclosed location when he died, either on December 23 or 24, an autopsy said.
"He started out as a military man but he was a man who was able to rise and become one of the greatest political leaders," said Jennifer Simons, president of Bouterse's party, in her speech at the funeral.
Simons has previously referred to the former ruler as a "spiritual father."
Sandra, a funeral attendee who did not want to give her last name, waited for hours in her car with her family to have "a good place" from which to watch the funeral procession.
"He was and will be my president forever," said Harvy Lallbiharie, holding a photograph of Bouterse.
