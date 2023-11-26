Thousands march across globe to denounce violence against women

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Thousands of people took to the streets across the world on Saturday to condemn violence against women on the international day highlighting the crime.

On the UN-designated International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, protesters marched in Europe and the Americas.

"The scourge of gender-based violence continues to inflict pain and injustice on too many," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.