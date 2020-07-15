Thousands of French medical workers and yellow vest activists marched through central Paris on Tuesday in a show of defiance against the government's health care policy, the country's media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Thousands of French medical workers and yellow vest activists marched through central Paris on Tuesday in a show of defiance against the government's health care policy, the country's media said.

The march began shortly after a toned-down military ceremony was held at the Place de la Concorde square in the early afternoon to mark Bastille Day, France's national day.

Demonstrators in numbers of at least 2,700, according to police sources of the BFM tv channel, walked from the Place de la Republique to the Place de la Bastille, where the notorious prison once stood.

The reportedly included 1,250 health care workers and 1,300 yellow vest protesters who, according to the actuParis news website, clashed with the riot police escorting the demonstration.

Officers responded by firing tear gas at front-line demonstrators at least three times.

First volleys were fired mid-way at the Boulevard Beaumarchais and then at the protest's final destination. There were no reports of detentions during the march.

Medical workers are said to demand an extra 300 Euros ($342) per month for their services, instead of the 183 euros they were promised by the government of President Emmanuel Macron on Monday after a series of protests.

Two health care workers were reportedly arrested for launching a balloon-borne streamer critical of Macron's health care policy during the Bastille Day ceremony. Medical trade union Inter-Urgences said that they had been taken to a police station for questioning.

Media posted photos of the streamer dangling over the high-profile assembly. It bore a two-sided message that read "While giving tribute Macron is stifling hospitals" and "Economic cuts cost lives."