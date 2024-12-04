Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Thousands of protesters marched on parliament in South Korea's capital Wednesday, joining a push by the country's opposition to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon's shock bid to suspend civilian rule for the first time in over four decades -- before being overturned by lawmakers in a night of drama -- plunged South Korea into deep turmoil and alarmed its close allies.

The future of Yoon, a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor who was elected president in 2022, is now highly uncertain.

Thousands of protesters waving placards demanding he resign on Wednesday evening left Seoul's central square to march on the country's parliament, where another rally organised by the main opposition is taking place.

And South Korea's opposition parties -- whose lawmakers jumped fences and tussled with security forces to vote down the martial law -- filed a motion to impeach Yoon.

They were yet to decide when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

The opposition holds a large majority in the 300-member parliament and needs only a handful of defections from the president's party to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the motion.

The DP has also filed charges of "insurrection" against the president, some of his ministers and top military and police officials -- which can carry a penalty of life imprisonment or even death.

The nation's largest umbrella labour union called an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon resigns.

Even the leader of Yoon's own ruling party described the attempt as "tragic" while calling for those involved to be held accountable.

Seoul's stock exchange closed down more than one percent Wednesday as markets were roiled by the turmoil.