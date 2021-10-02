MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Thousands of Catalans hoping for a split from Spain marched through the region's main city of Barcelona on Saturday morning to mark the fourth anniversary of the independence vote, media said.

A vast majority of Catalans voted for independence in the October 1, 2017 referendum, which was rejected as illegal by Madrid.

The polls led to a police crackdown and landed nine Catalan leaders in jail on sedition charges. They were pardoned in June.

Hundreds of more radical pro-independence activists clashed with Barcelona's police overnight. At least one civilian and three officers were hurt, according to the Europa Press news agency. Catalan police said 15 people were arrested for theft and rioting.