UrduPoint.com

Thousands March For Catalan Independence On Referendum's Anniversary - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Thousands March for Catalan Independence on Referendum's Anniversary - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Thousands of Catalans hoping for a split from Spain marched through the region's main city of Barcelona on Saturday morning to mark the fourth anniversary of the independence vote, media said.

A vast majority of Catalans voted for independence in the October 1, 2017 referendum, which was rejected as illegal by Madrid.

The polls led to a police crackdown and landed nine Catalan leaders in jail on sedition charges. They were pardoned in June.

Hundreds of more radical pro-independence activists clashed with Barcelona's police overnight. At least one civilian and three officers were hurt, according to the Europa Press news agency. Catalan police said 15 people were arrested for theft and rioting.

Related Topics

Police Vote Jail Split Barcelona Madrid Independence Spain June October 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

20 minutes ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

43 minutes ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

1 hour ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

1 hour ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Shar ..

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.