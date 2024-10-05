Open Menu

Thousands March For Palestinians Ahead Of Oct 7 Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Thousands march for Palestinians ahead of Oct 7 anniversary

Thousands of protesters marched in London and other cities on Saturday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as the war in the Palestinian territory neared the one-year mark

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Thousands of protesters marched in London and other cities on Saturday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as the war in the Palestinian territory neared the one-year mark.

At the start of a planned wave of protests worldwide, pro-Palestinian supporters gathered in cities in the UK, France, South Africa, Ireland and Switzerland to demand an end to the conflict, which has killed nearly 42,000 people in Gaza.

Dozens of protests and commemorations are set to take place ahead of the anniversary Monday of Hamas's attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,825 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the territory's health ministry and described as reliable by the United Nations.

At the "National March for Palestine" in London, familiar chants -- "ceasefire now", "stop bombing hospitals, stop bombing civilians" and "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" -- were joined by shouts of "hands off Lebanon".

- Global marches -

Zackerea Bakir, 28, said he has attended dozens of marches around the UK.

Large numbers continue to turn up because "everyone wants a change", Bakir told AFP.

"It's continuing to just get worse and worse, and yet nothing seems to be changing... I think it's tiring that we have to continue to come out," said Bakir, joined at the rally by his mother and brother.

In Cape Town in South Africa, hundreds walked to parliament, chanting: "Israel is a racist state" and "We are all Palestinian."

Pro-Gaza marches were also planned Saturday in Johannesburg and Durban.

In France, hundreds of people marched in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and Strasbourg to express solidarity with the Palestinians, AFP journalists saw.

Several thousand people came together in the Swiss city of Basel for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, with marchers calling for a ceasefire, economic sanctions on Israel and an end to Swiss scientific collaboration with Israel, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported.

Other pro-Palestinian protests were planned over the weekend and on Monday in cities including New York, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Manila, and Karachi.

- 'Not good enough' -

In the British capital, several protesters criticised the new Labour government, carrying posters reading: "Starmer has blood on his hands".

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas, as well as suspending some arms licences to Israel.

However, many at the rally said it was not enough.

Sophia Thomson, 27, found Starmer's stance "hypocritical".

According to Thomson, the size of the protests "goes to show the government doesn't speak for the people".

"As you can see here today, this is the true essence of what the sentiments of the UK are", she added.

"It's not good enough," said protester Zackerea Bakir, calling for the government to "stop giving a carte blanche of support to the Israeli government".

- Heavy policing -

London's Metropolitan police put in place a "significant" policing operation ahead of planned protests and memorial events.

While the rally in London was largely peaceful, at least 15 people were arrested, including three on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and one on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

Commemorations for victims of the October 7 attack are also scheduled internationally, including ceremonies in London, Washington, Paris, Geneva, Athens and Berlin.

An official anniversary ceremony will be held in Jerusalem on Monday.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will lead a memorial service at Sderot, one of the cities hardest hit during the onslaught by Palestinian militants.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack Militants Police United Nations Israel Palestine Washington Parliament Gaza France Buenos Aires Sydney London Toulouse Strasbourg Lyon Paris Berlin Athens Jerusalem Manila Durban Johannesburg Cape Town Madrid Basel Geneva Reading Lead New York Ireland United Kingdom South Africa Switzerland Lebanon March October All From Government Blood Labour

Recent Stories

Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience ..

Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience with the comedy "Are You Lovin ..

2 minutes ago
 A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, ..

A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help

2 minutes ago
 Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Co ..

Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakista ..

34 minutes ago
 PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for ..

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity

36 minutes ago
 Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

42 minutes ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

41 minutes ago
Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figu ..

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

41 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables ..

Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered

41 minutes ago
 SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October ..

SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 13

41 minutes ago
 NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

37 minutes ago
 Industrial growth can lift country from economic w ..

Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer

37 minutes ago
 Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in Januar ..

Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 2025

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World