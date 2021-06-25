UrduPoint.com
Thousands March In South Africa To Demand Approval Of Sputnik V, Sinopharm Vaccines

Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:24 PM

More than 2,000 protesters marched to the office of South African drug regulator SAHPRA in Pretoria on Friday to demand that it approve Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccines against the coronavirus

Julius Malema, the leader of the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party, and his deputy Floyd Shivambu handed a memorandum to SAPHRA CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. Addressing the crowd, Malema said the EFF wanted more vaccines to be approved.

"We want vaccines to be made available to everyone. We will not listen to the nonsense that Sputnik V has certain requirements to meet before it can get approved. An emergency application was made months ago and SAHPRA did not approve it. They have an agenda which is beyond their mandate," Malema said.

He blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa and Johnson & Johnson's South African manufacturing partner Aspen Pharmacare for the vaccine uncertainty. He said Ramaphosa was in cahoots with Aspen, which helped fund his presidential campaign.

"We know that the husband of the SAHPRA chairperson is part of Aspen so they are blocking other vaccines to give advantage to Johnson & Johnson. What is wrong with Sputnik and Synopharm? J&J has problem after problem. We have two vaccines which applied and their efficiency is 90% and they still don't approve them," Malema said.

The EFF has donated $1 million to the South African government toward its vaccine procurement goal. The SAHPRA chief executive said she would consider the EFF's memorandum.

