Open Menu

Thousands March Through Athens To Mark Student Uprising

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Thousands march through Athens to mark student uprising

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Around 25,000 people marched through Athens on Sunday in closely watched demonstrations to mark the 51st anniversary of the pro-democracy uprising that helped topple military rule in Greece, police said.

The protests are held every year to commemorate the 1973 Athens Polytechnic protests that killed 24 people, when the ruling junta sent troops to break up an anti-government uprising.

As the commemoration is often marred by far-left violence on the sidelines, more than 5,500 officers were deployed on Sunday.

They were backed by riot squads, drones and helicopters monitoring key locations, including the US and Israeli embassies, police said earlier.

More than 110 people were detained during checks made before the march, according to police sources.

Much of the city centre was closed off to traffic and central Athens metro stations closed early.

The brutal crackdown on the 1973 student-led, anti-junta demonstrations shocked Europe and is generally considered to have broken the dictatorship's grip on power, leading to the restoration of democracy months later.

Sunday's march began at the Polytechnic campus headquarters and was fronted by students carrying a bloodstained Greek flag that flew over the Polytechnic's iron gate the night it crushed by a tank.

Many protesters also carried Palestinian flags.

Various civil society groups, anti-authoritarian collectives, opposition parties, workers' unions headed toward the US Embassy to protest against Washington's support for the Greek military dictatorship during the Cold War, and then to the Israeli Embassy.

Student associations chanted "The Polytechnic uprising lives on, calling us to fight" and "Freedom in Palestine".

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday emphasised the importance of free parliamentary democracy.

"The message of resistance emanating from the Polytechnic uprising is an enduring symbol of progress which is neither trapped in the past nor sacrificed to party exploitation," he posted on social media.

"That is why, 51 years later, it still shines. To signal loyalty to democracy. Faith in unity. And the prospect of a better life."

Protests were held nationwide, including in the cities of Thessaloniki, Patras in the Peloponnese and Heraklion in Crete.

In Thessaloniki, where 8,000 people protested,a group of young people hurled Molotov cocktails at riot police after the march ended. Officers responded with tear gas and flash bombs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Palestine Europe Washington Democracy Social Media Civil Society Student Metro Traffic Young Thessaloniki Athens Progress Greece Tank March Gas Sunday Dictator From Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 days ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

2 days ago
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

2 days ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

2 days ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

2 days ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

2 days ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

2 days ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World