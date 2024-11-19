Thousands March To New Zealand's Parliament In Maori Rights Protest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Booming Indigenous Maori "haka" chants rang out across New Zealand's capital on Tuesday, as thousands rallied against a conservative proposal accused of stoking racial divisions.
An estimated 15,000 demonstrators poured into Wellington from all corners of the country, shutting down busy streets on the final stages of their "hikoi" protest march towards parliament.
Bare-chested men wearing traditional feather cloaks were joined by small children, the elderly and riders on horseback waving the red, white and black Maori flag.
Others with distinctive full-face Maori "moko" tattoos clutched ceremonial wooden weapons.
Protests have been swelling throughout New Zealand after a minor party in the conservative coalition government drafted a bill to redefine the founding Treaty of Waitangi.
Although the bill has almost no chance of passing, its mere introduction has stirred up an uncomfortable reckoning on race relations.
Many critics see it as an attempt to abolish government programs for Maori citizens, who remain far more likely to live in poverty, die early, and languish in prison.
"It's not the best way to have a conversation. We will not accept unilateral change to a treaty that involves two parties," said Ngira Simmonds, a key advisor to New Zealand's Maori queen.
"There is a better way," he told AFP after travelling to Wellington to take part in the protest.
"We remain hopeful that politicians will understand and heed that call."
The bill was introduced to parliament by the libertarian ACT Party last week.
ACT Party leader David Seymour has characterised it as an attempt to end special treatment for the country's 900,000-strong Maori population.
But proceedings were derailed when 22-year-old Maori Party MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke took to her feet in the chamber, ripped the bill in half, and launched into a haka.
Former conservative prime minister Jenny Shipley said the proposal threatened to "divide New Zealand in a way that I haven't lived through in my adult life".
Although incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has pledged the bill will not pass into law, he has been condemned for even allowing it to be debated in parliament.
Seen as the country's founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840 to bring peace between 540 Maori chiefs and colonising British forces.
Its principles today underpin efforts to foster partnership between Indigenous and non-Indigenous New Zealanders and protect the interests of the Maori community.
The anniversary of the treaty's signing remains a national holiday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
More Stories From World
-
Church and state clash over entry fee for Paris's Notre Dame21 minutes ago
-
China's Xi urges G20 to help 'cool' Ukraine crisis21 minutes ago
-
Paraguayan president hospitalized after falling ill at G20 summit1 hour ago
-
San Marino beat Liechtenstein to claim historic Nations League promotion1 hour ago
-
Djibouti experiments with GM mosquito against malaria2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples' right to self-determination adopted unanimously2 hours ago
-
Gaza Hamas ministry says over 20 killed in aid-looter operation8 hours ago
-
Germany, Finland warn of 'hybrid warfare' after sea cable cut9 hours ago
-
Russia vetoes Sudan ceasefire resolution at UN10 hours ago
-
UNESCO 'enhanced protection' for 34 Lebanon heritage sites10 hours ago
-
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war11 hours ago
-
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority11 hours ago