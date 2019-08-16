Thousands of people took to the streets of Algiers after Friday prayer, continuing the rallies that have been ongoing since February, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Thousands of people took to the streets of Algiers after Friday prayer , continuing the rallies that have been ongoing since February , a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to a source, the number of protesters is likely to grow and leaders of political parties are taking part in the rally.

Protests began in February when then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he would run for another term. Faced with public pressure, Bouteflika said in March he would not run for re-election. Then, in April, as protests did not stop, he resigned.

However, the rallies went on with the participants calling for the old guard to be removed from power.