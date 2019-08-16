Thousands Marching In Algeria's Capital In Anti-Government Protest
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:05 PM
Thousands of people took to the streets of Algiers after Friday prayer, continuing the rallies that have been ongoing since February, a Sputnik correspondent reported
According to a source, the number of protesters is likely to grow and leaders of political parties are taking part in the rally.
Protests began in February when then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he would run for another term. Faced with public pressure, Bouteflika said in March he would not run for re-election. Then, in April, as protests did not stop, he resigned.
However, the rallies went on with the participants calling for the old guard to be removed from power.