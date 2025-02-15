Thousands Mark Serbian Statehood Day With Anti-corruption Protest
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Kragujevac, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Thousands of Serbians blocked the main boulevard of the central city Kragujevac on Saturday, the latest in a series of months-long mass protests to rock the Balkan country after the deadly collapse of a train station roof.
Crowds of students and citizens from across the country gathered in the city's centre on the start of Serbia's national Statehood holiday calling for greater government accountability and reforms.
Protestors filled the streets well into the afternoon, waving flags marked with bloody handprints -- the protests' logo -- as they organised performances and shouted "pump", indicating that they are not giving up.
The university student-led movement has put increasing pressure on Serbia's government, spurring the resignation of several high-ranking officials, including prime minister Milos Vucevic at the end of January.
Last November's collapse of the station roof in Novi Sad, which killed 15 people, followed extensive renovations to the building in the northern city and fuelled long-standing anger over corruption and demands for accountability.
The Kragujevac blockade is the third day-long city demonstration, after Belgrade and Novi sad a few weeks ago.
At 10:52 GMT, the time of the tragedy, protesters observed 15 minutes of silence to honour the victims.
In one part of the boulevard 15 chairs with the Names and year of birth of the victims were placed where citizens laid flowers, while climbers hung large banner on the top of a famous 15 store building saying - 15 lives, 15 hours of protest, 15 weeks without accountability.
The blockade is planned to last past midnight, also marking the anniversary of the first Serbian Constitution in 1835, one of the most progressive in Europe at the time, with students calling on institutions to uphold constitutional principles.
