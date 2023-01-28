UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Afghans Protesting Desecration Of Quran In Sweden, Netherlands - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Thousands of Afghans Protesting Desecration of Quran in Sweden, Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Thousands of Afghans took to the streets on Friday to protest the recent cases of Quran desecration in Sweden and the Netherlands and demand justice, Afghan media reported.

The protesters were chanting slogans directed against the two European countries and demanding punishment for those responsible for desecrating the holy book, the Ariana news broadcaster reported.

"The Holy Quran is the book of brotherhood. This book never insults the sacred things of others. We want that such offensive acts should be prevented in the future," a protester in Kabul told the media outlet.

Protesters in western Afghanistan were also chanting "death to Sweden and long live islam," Ariana News reported.

Earlier in the day, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, who burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21, had burned another copy in Copenhagen near the Turkish embassy. Another desecration also took place near the Russian consulate in the Danish capital. The Russian diplomatic mission condemned the demonstration.

A similar protest was also held in the Netherlands on Monday where far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Protest Russia The Hague Stockholm Sweden Netherlands January Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

30 minutes ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

30 minutes ago
 Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's ..

Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's Airspace - Slovak Defense Min ..

30 minutes ago
 Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunit ..

Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunition for Leopard Tanks - Report ..

31 minutes ago
 Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma ..

Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

31 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by En ..

Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by End-February in Creating ZNPP Sa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.