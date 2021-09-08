UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Anti-Taliban Fighters Can Return 'anytime': Massoud

Wed 08th September 2021

Thousands of fighters opposed to the Taliban can return "anytime" in the Panjshir Valley, said the uncle of a commander who led fierce battles against the Talibans, appealing on Tuesday for international support for their cause

Ahmad Wali Massoud was speaking in Switzerland, one day after the Taliban claimed total control over Afghanistan, declaring that they had won the battle against resistance forces in the mountainous Panjshir Valley, northeast of Kabul.

"We still have thousands of fighters in the valley, and any time they can come back and you will be witnessing that one," Massoud told a symposium in Geneva.

"Yes, we have been wounded and we have been really wounded, but we have not died, we are still alive," he added.

