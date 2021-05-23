Thousands of Assad Supporters March Out in Damascus Ahead of Presidential Election

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Thousands of people have marched out in the Syrian capital of Damascus in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

"Today, students from the General sports Union and Damascus residents gathered together, more than 8 thousand people. We came to support our president in the elections. We came to say that we are a united and strong people who have conquered terror," one demonstrator and member of Syria's General Sports Union told Sputnik on Saturday.

The Saturday demonstration in Damascus lasted for over two hours.

People marched along Al Mazzeh street toward the central Umayyad Square, where the demonstration ended with the lighting of torches and fireworks.

The presidential election will be held in Syria on Wednesday, May 26. As confirmed by the Syrian Constitutional Court, Assad's two rivals in the vote are going to be opposition candidate Mahmoud Ahmed (Ahmad) Marei and former Socialist lawmaker Abdallah Salloum Abdallah. Candidates have the right to campaign until May 24.