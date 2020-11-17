UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Chickens Culled In Denmark As New Bird Flu Outbreak Emerges - Authorities

Tue 17th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A bird flu outbreak has forced the Danish authorities to cull about 25,000 chickens in central Jutland, according to the country's Veterinary and food Administration.

"Samples from the Statens Serum Institut showed on Monday afternoon that a chicken herd in Trustrup near Randers has been affected by the contagious bird flu H5N8, which has a high mortality rate among chickens," the agency said in a statement.

According to the release, all the infected birds were culled and two restriction zones (3 and 10 kilometers) have been created to monitor birds and poultry in the area close to the farm.

Earlier this month, bird flu was found in wild birds in Denmark's Jutland region.

The H5N8 strain of avian influenza (bird flu) is currently circulating in different parts of Europe, including Germany and France.

The French Agriculture and Food Ministry announced on Monday that a case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza had been confirmed in Haute-Corse (Upper Corsica), at the pet department of a garden center located near Bastia.

The H5N8 bird flu strain has no history of reported infections in humans.

