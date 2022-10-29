UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Czech Protesters Demand New Government, Gas Talks With Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Thousands of Czech Protesters Demand New Government, Gas Talks With Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Thousands of people gathered for a demonstration in the Czech capital of Prague, demanding the resignation of the country's center-right government and calling for negotiations with Russia on gas supplies, media reported on Friday.

The demonstration on the national holiday at the main square of Prague was called by far-right political movements, radical groups and the country's Communist party, the Prague Morning newspaper reported. Tens of thousands of people joined the rally, the newspaper said.

The protesters reportedly waved Czech flags, chanted slogans "Resign, Resign" and carried banners calling for a withdrawal from NATO and the European Union.

"This is a new national revival and its goal is for the Czech Republic to be independent," event organizer Ladislav Vrabel was quoted as saying by the Prague Morning.

A smaller-scale rally was held in another major Czech city of Brno, the report said.

"Russia is not our enemy, the government of warmongers is the enemy," one of the speakers said during the demonstration, the Prague Morning reported.

Western countries have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia, including its energy sector, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar.

The Czech Republic has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, supplying heavy weapons to the Ukrainian army and hosting some 450,000 Ukrainian refugees, providing them with medical care, financial assistance, as well as work permits.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia European Union Brno Prague Czech Republic United States February Gas Media Event From Government Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

2 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

2 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

2 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

2 hours ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.