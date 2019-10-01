UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Demonstrators March In Hong Kong Amid China's National Day Celebrations

Tue 01st October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Tens of thousands of demonstrators took part in a peaceful rally along Hennessy Road in Hong Kong to oppose the central authorities on China's National Day, a holiday celebrating the 70th anniversary of the modern state, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing would stay committed to the "one country, two systems" principle in regard to Hong Kong, a vision presupposing respect for the special administrative region's semi-autonomous status.

Despite not receiving approval from the local government, a large number of local residents, most of whom were dressed in all black and Guy Fawkes masks, started to gather around the SOGO department store in the Causeway Bay shopping district around 1:00 p.m. (05:00 GMT) local time.

In addition to chanting slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times," many protesters held up one open-palmed hand, urging the government to meet their five demands.

Locals of different ages, including retirees and toddlers, took part in the peaceful demonstration. Several groups of protesters marched with large banners carrying messages such as "Defend the freedom of not being scared" and "May glory return to Hong Kong.

"

Artists placed miniature figures symbolizing the demonstrators on polls along the road for others to take pictures of.

While the majority of the protesters were marching peacefully, a small group destroyed several signs along the way that celebrated the founding of the People's Republic of China. One smart street lamp with surveillance cameras was also torn down by this group, which also taunted and cursed at police officers patrolling inside the closed Wan Chai subway station.

Unlike Sunday's rally, when authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters, Hong Kong police took a much softer stance toward the one on Tuesday. Despite the rally failing to receive official approval, local authorities closed a large segment of Hennessy Road and diverted the crowd away from the government headquarters at Admiralty by allowing them to move forward onto the Central district.

Pro-Beijing supporters left a number of flyers along the road but did not clash with the protesters.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and fully supports the actions of the local authorities.

More Stories From World

