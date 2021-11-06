Thousands of Eco-Activists Holding March in Glasgow on Global Day for Climate Justice

Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday for a march as part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), a Sputnik correspondent reports

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday for a march as part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg called for a climate protest on Wednesday, saying that events like COP26 will not bring fruit "unless there is big public pressure from the outside." Large-scale protests began on Friday with around 25,000 participants, and the number was expected to double on Saturday, making the demonstration the largest one during COP26.

However, today's march does not look much larger than that on Friday, with heavy rain possibly keeping many potential participants at home.

The demonstrators with flags, banners, and megaphones call for "climate justice" and speak out against capitalism, which they think has led the nature to the deplorable condition.

Police officers in cars, on motorcycles, and even in a helicopter patrol the march. Many roads are closed for security reasons for the time of the march, which might lead to traffic jams and transport disruptions.

The Glasgow summit is running from past Sunday until November 12. Besides the official talks, the conference is planned to be devoted to how all the layers of society and the global economy drive ambitious actions for climate, according to the schedule.