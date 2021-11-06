UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Eco-Activists Holding March In Glasgow On Global Day For Climate Justice

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:33 PM

Thousands of Eco-Activists Holding March in Glasgow on Global Day for Climate Justice

Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday for a march as part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), a Sputnik correspondent reports

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday for a march as part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg called for a climate protest on Wednesday, saying that events like COP26 will not bring fruit "unless there is big public pressure from the outside." Large-scale protests began on Friday with around 25,000 participants, and the number was expected to double on Saturday, making the demonstration the largest one during COP26.

However, today's march does not look much larger than that on Friday, with heavy rain possibly keeping many potential participants at home.

The demonstrators with flags, banners, and megaphones call for "climate justice" and speak out against capitalism, which they think has led the nature to the deplorable condition.

Police officers in cars, on motorcycles, and even in a helicopter patrol the march. Many roads are closed for security reasons for the time of the march, which might lead to traffic jams and transport disruptions.

The Glasgow summit is running from past Sunday until November 12. Besides the official talks, the conference is planned to be devoted to how all the layers of society and the global economy drive ambitious actions for climate, according to the schedule.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Traffic Glasgow Lead March November Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Scottish Ballet to Make Changes to The Nutcracker ..

Scottish Ballet to Make Changes to The Nutcracker as Part of Anti-Racist Efforts

6 minutes ago
 KP govt to provide huge relief to masses in next f ..

KP govt to provide huge relief to masses in next fiscal budget: Mahmood Khan

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of viral video

6 minutes ago
 Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt clinches title of 15th ..

Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt clinches title of 15th CNS Int'l Squash championship

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan going to produce surplus sugar this year: ..

Pakistan going to produce surplus sugar this year: Muzzammil Aslam

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani products glitter at 4th China Import Exp ..

Pakistani products glitter at 4th China Import Expo to tap enormous market

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.