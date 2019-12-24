(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield presented on Tuesday a report revealing that over 30,000 children in care in England live more than a hundred miles away from their family and friends and are "passed around the system like parcels."

"There are over 30,000 looked after children living 'out of area' in England. This is 41% of all children in care and has risen by 13% since 2014. Over 11,000 of these children are more than 20 miles from what they would call home, with over 2,000 further than a hundred miles away," the report, published on the commissioner's website, read.

According to the report entitled "Pass the parcel: children posted around the care system," some children in care are placed away from home to protect them from criminal gangs, while the majority are forced to move to cheaper residences situated in less desirable parts of the country due to a lack of places available to live locally.

The majority of children in care living far away have special educational needs, and a quarter of them have social, emotional and mental health needs, the report said. The children in care are likely to experience trauma from being moved around multiple times and have fewer chances to adapt to new circumstances, the commissioner's report added, specifying that these children become more vulnerable to risks of going missing or being exploited by local criminal groups.

Commenting on the report, the commissioner urged the new UK government to review the children's social care system and make the state a better parent for all children in care.