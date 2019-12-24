UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of England's Children In Care Live 'Miles Away' From Home Area - Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Thousands of England's Children in Care Live 'Miles Away' From Home Area - Commissioner

Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield presented on Tuesday a report revealing that over 30,000 children in care in England live more than a hundred miles away from their family and friends and are "passed around the system like parcels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield presented on Tuesday a report revealing that over 30,000 children in care in England live more than a hundred miles away from their family and friends and are "passed around the system like parcels."

"There are over 30,000 looked after children living 'out of area' in England. This is 41% of all children in care and has risen by 13% since 2014. Over 11,000 of these children are more than 20 miles from what they would call home, with over 2,000 further than a hundred miles away," the report, published on the commissioner's website, read.

According to the report entitled "Pass the parcel: children posted around the care system," some children in care are placed away from home to protect them from criminal gangs, while the majority are forced to move to cheaper residences situated in less desirable parts of the country due to a lack of places available to live locally.

The majority of children in care living far away have special educational needs, and a quarter of them have social, emotional and mental health needs, the report said. The children in care are likely to experience trauma from being moved around multiple times and have fewer chances to adapt to new circumstances, the commissioner's report added, specifying that these children become more vulnerable to risks of going missing or being exploited by local criminal groups.

Commenting on the report, the commissioner urged the new UK government to review the children's social care system and make the state a better parent for all children in care.

Related Topics

UK Criminals Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi, Kuwait ink deal to resume joint oil output

3 minutes ago

Police recovered 4 Brick kiln workers in Mithi

3 minutes ago

Personalities play an important role in job promot ..

3 minutes ago

ATC extends till Jan 02 interim bail of Hassan Nia ..

39 minutes ago

South Africa seek happy end to bad year against En ..

5 minutes ago

Public Awareness campaign for smog missing to curb ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.