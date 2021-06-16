UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of EU Citizens In UK Risk Missing Settlement Status Deadline - Campaigners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Thousands of EU Citizens in UK Risk Missing Settlement Status Deadline - Campaigners

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Thousands of European Union citizens who decided to remain in the United Kingdom after Brexit risk missing the government's June 30 deadline to apply for a settlement status, members of the UK in a Changing Europe academic campaign group warned on Wednesday.

"We don't know how many people haven't applied but even if just one percent of the EU population (in the UK) that should had applied haven't, we're talking about 50,000 individuals," the group's deputy director Catherine Barnard told reporters in an online briefing organized by the London Foreign Press Association.

According to Barnard, among those who might miss the deadline in two weeks are vulnerable and older people, homeless and rough sleepers, as well as a "significant number" of young people who have not applied for different reasons, including fear of interaction with the state.

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement signed between London and Brussels, EU citizens already living in the UK and vice versa have until June 30 to apply for permanent residence, otherwise they will lose their rights to work, rent a home or receive health care.

Barnard said that another concern is that since the vast majority of applications have been done electronically, people do not have a physical form to prove that they have applied or already been granted the status.

"The quid pro quo with this electronic scheme is that you don't get paper proof that you have got such status, and this is one of the things that have caused most upset to those who apply, because they don't have a document to show around to employers, landlords," she said.

Jonathan Portes, a senior fellow at the UK in a Changing Europe, said that according to their estimates, 5.6 million applications have already been filed.

"We have a huge number of people who have effectively been given indefinitely leave to remain or are likely to get it within the next few years, and that's is going to shape our society for decades to come just as in the 1950's and 1960's the people from the Caribbean and South Asia shaped our country, our politics, our culture," he said.

According to the UK Home Office, up to April 30, around 5.4 million EU nationals had applied for residence in the UK under the post Brexit settlement scheme. So far, 97% of the applicants were offered settled or pre-settled status, only 1% was refused and the remaining applications were either withdrawn or declared invalid.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Rent Young Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit April June Post From Government Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

26 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

41 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

45 minutes ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

17 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.