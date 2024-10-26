Open Menu

Thousands Of Far-right Protesters Rally In London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday calling for tougher immigration laws, in a heavily policed march after the arrest of a far-right leader.

Supporters of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson called for his release and criticised the government for its crackdown on protesters after unrest over the summer.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of hard-left groups was held at the same time, leading to fear of clashes in central London.

But police were out in force to keep the two sides apart.

Complicating matters was a third protest involving the family of a man shot dead by a police marksman, who this week was cleared of murder.

Robinson was remanded in custody on Friday ahead of a court hearing on Monday concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

London's Metropolitan Police said it had made two arrests for alleged public order offences at the protest.

Two other people were arrested for alleged assault offences near the counter demonstration, it added.

phz-cla-har/giv

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Protest Police Syria London Man Same March Family From Government Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

8 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

11 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

11 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

20 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

20 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

20 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

20 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World