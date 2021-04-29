Aimed at uniting the Filipino community's message of deep faith and thanks for the UAE's inclusive National Vaccination Programme, the campaign initiated by The Filipino Times encourages all Filipino UAE residents to place a customised frameon their Facebook profile photos

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th April, 2021) Filipino expats' utmost appreciation to the UAE government has once again come to the fore as thousands of them showed their support to the 'I am vaccinated, Salamat (Thanks) UAE' online campaign launched through Facebook.

The campaign comes as a grateful response to UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination programme which recently crossed 10 million, making the goal of herd immunity and economic recovery a reality.

Aimed at uniting the Filipino community's message of deep faith, the campaign encourages all Filipino UAE residents to place a customised frame on their Facebook profile photos.

The Facebook frame bears the flags of the UAE and the Philippines, which signifies both countries' earnest support and solidarity for one another.

The campaign, which started last April 27, 2021, underlines a crucial message that getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 is a social responsibility.

Thisinitiative is launched by The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE. TFT receives an average of 4 million page views and 13 million impressions per month, and has a global footprint in 236 countries around the world.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said: "This campaign mirrors the immense gratefulness of the Filipinos in the UAE and highlights the confidence of the entire community to the leadership as they work tirelessly and generously to provide vaccines and hospitalisation care for free.

Within just hours following the launch of our campaign, we're amazed at the turnout of support, showing that a large percentage of Filipino expats have already taken part in the National Vaccination Programme," she added.

Vince Ang, General Manager, The Filipino Times, added: “Inspiring anecdotes from our fellow overseas Filipinos from different walks of life speak of hope and optimism, with a mutual message of gratitude for UAE acknowledging that their second home came prepared to tackle the pandemic. This reflects the overwhelming response among Filipinos with this campaign that has garnered more than 5,000 users in just three days.”

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority,

as of April 20, the country has already inoculated 65.54 per cent of its target population, placing the UAE second worldwide in terms of vaccine distribution, with a rate of 104.51 doses administered per 100 people.

To date, the UAE has over 200 vaccination sites spread across the emirates providing four brands of vaccines such as the Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V vaccines.

In addition to the country's inclusive move to vaccinate its citizens and residents, the UAE has also championed the humanitarian front, with its global aid that transcends nationality, religions and borders.