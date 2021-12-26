UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Flights Scrapped Globally As Omicron Spreads

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

Thousands of Flights Scrapped Globally as Omicron Spreads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) More than 2,600 flights were canceled on Christmas Day as COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc on the airline services, according to global flight data.

Over 6,000 flights scheduled for Saturday were delayed, figures published by the flight-tracking website FlightAware showed.

Another 886 flights were cancelled for Sunday, 231 of them in the United States.

China Eastern accounted for the largest share of canceled flights, followed by Delta, Air China, and United Airlines, who have been grappling with staffing problems after many workers called in sick.

Related Topics

Christmas China United States Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

15 minutes ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

48 minutes ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

49 minutes ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

49 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

1 hour ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.