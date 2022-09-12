UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Germans Rally Against 'Freezing For Profits' In Thuringia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Thousands of Germans Rally Against 'Freezing for Profits' in Thuringia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Some 2,500 Germans took to the streets of Erfurt in the central state of Thuringia on Sunday to protest against runaway inflation and surging energy costs.

The Left party called the "Without us" rally to tell corporations "we will not freeze for profits," echoing calls made by high-ranking Federal officials in recent months to "freeze for freedom."

Germany has adopted a series of energy saving measures to cut power and gas consumption as it heads into what could become a cold winter.

The measures include hot water rationing and caps on heating.

A crowd of Germans angry at rising energy bills that the Left says have been profiting suppliers gathered on Sunday afternoon outside Erfurt's central rail station.

The demonstrators marched through the city center, carrying banners of the Left party and placards that called for a rescue package for households and small businesses, price caps, and taxes on excess profits.

